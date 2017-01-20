Human rights extolled at San Diego Women's March

A crowd gathers at San Diego Civic Center Plaza Saturday for the San Diego Women's March Themes of diversity and human rights dominated speeches Saturday morning before the San Diego Women's March, where as many as 22,000 people were to walk in a show of post-inaugural solidarity with participants at hundreds of related events across the United States and around the world. "I march because black lives matter, climate change is real and no men in Washington are going to tell me what to do with my body," said state Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, who spoke to the crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.