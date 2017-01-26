How full are San Diego reservoirs and what about the drought?

A series of winter storms brought some much needed rain to San Diego, but after years of drought, what has the wet weather done for local reservoirs? The City of San Diego goes through almost 200 million gallons of water a day, and even though January has been exceptionally wet, only ten-percent of water use comes from rainfall. City spokesperson Arian Collins said of the nine local reservoirs, none are at capacity and only two are fed by rainfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.