Holiday closures in honor of MLK Jr. Day

14 hrs ago Read more: 10News

All City of San Diego Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no delay in trash, yard waste and curbside recyclables collection for customers served by the Environmental Services Department.

