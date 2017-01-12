Holiday closures in honor of MLK Jr. Day
All City of San Diego Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no delay in trash, yard waste and curbside recyclables collection for customers served by the Environmental Services Department.
