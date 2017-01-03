Heightened security at Lindbergh Field following FL shooting
Officials at Lindbergh Field announced heightened security staffing at the bayside air-travel hub following Friday morning's deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. "This increased presence is not in response to any specific threat to the airport or San Diego,'' said Rebecca Bloomfield, a spokeswoman for San Diego International Airport.
