'Hamilton' to Make San Diego Debut

'Hamilton' to Make San Diego Debut

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC San Diego

Lin-Manuel Miranda, foreground, performs with members of the cast of the musical "Hamilton: An American Musical" in New York. The production makes its San Diego debut in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Thu Rick from Seattle 121
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Wed Praying 6
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... Jan 25 YIM 10
Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09) Jan 24 Patty 131
" I'm a nasty woman " Jan 22 TAAM 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
In-home caregivers in San Diego? Jan 21 FreakingOut 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,313,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC