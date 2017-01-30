Group files to bring MLS to San Diego
A group of San Diegans announced its plan to bring a Major League Soccer team to San Diego Monday afternoon. The group is led by businessman Mike Stone who presented the application to MLS Commissioner Don Garber on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum.
