Goodyear's oldest blimp takes last flight over San Diego
The Spirit of Innovation will pass over key landmarks in America's Finest City including the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, the Gaslamp District, Petco Park, the USS Midway and Lindbergh Field. The Spirit of Innovation will pass over key landmarks in America's Finest City including the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, the Gaslamp District, Petco Park, the USS Midway and Lindbergh Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|14 min
|IPC
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|3 hr
|NathanN2
|1
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Sat
|25or6to4
|1
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|Jan 28
|Local
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 26
|Rick from Seattle
|121
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Jan 25
|YIM
|10
|" I'm a nasty woman "
|Jan 22
|TAAM
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC