George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, recovering from illnesses
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, continued to improve Saturday as they recover from illnesses at Houston Methodist Hospital, a family spokesman said. "President Bush is breathing well without any mechanical assistance, his spirits are high, and he is looking forward to getting back to a regular schedule," spokesman Jim McGrath said.
