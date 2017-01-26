Friends of A.K. Smiley Public Library offer a Wild Animals I Have Knowna in silent auction
The books in this week's Professor Parsons' Picks silent auction were published in the first half of the 20th century. They are a 1938 first edition copy of “The Origin of Life” by A.I. Oparin, “Wild Animals I Have Known” by Ernest Thompson Seton, “The Sun Also Rises” by Ernest Hemingway, “Creatures” by Padraic Colum, “The Flight of the Least Petrel” by Griffing Bancroft and “Under Cover” by John Roy Carlson.
