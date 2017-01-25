Former Navy Commander could get trial...

Former Navy Commander could get trial date on assault charges

7 hrs ago

A trial date could be set Wednesday for a former U.S. Navy commander accused of sexually assaulting a colleague at her Valencia Park home last year. John Michael Neuhart II, 39, is charged with assault with intent to commit rape during a burglary and other counts.

