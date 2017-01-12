Former Navy Cmdr. Accused of Attempted Rape Bound for Trial
Commander John M. Neuhart II, 39, was the commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, based at Anderson Air Force Base on Guam. Navy Commander John Neuhart was charged with attempted forced rape, assault with intent to rape, hot prowl burglary and resisting arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teens (May '13)
|6 hr
|allen_foster
|51
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|7 hr
|james gang 19
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Frank
|111
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan 10
|Ssg
|349
|Where is she
|Jan 9
|Emm
|1
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC