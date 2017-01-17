Fire department responds to fuel spill
A fuel spill at an assisted living facility for seniors in Pacific Beach Monday afternoon triggered a hazardous materials response and street closures in the area, but no evacuations were immediately ordered. Firefighters responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to the Sunrise of La Jolla assisted living facility at 810 Turquoise St., where a 200-gallon diesel fuel tank was leaking in a garage, according to Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|2
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|Sun
|lowcanugo
|3
|Spanos to sell Chargers
|Sun
|sell
|2
|Looking for black in SD
|Sun
|BlackGrimmy
|2
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 5
|Tom
|120
|Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC