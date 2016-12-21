Fallen Tree Threatens to Crush Apartment on Worden St: SDPD
A tree is knocked down over a fence, threatening to crush an apartment on Worden Street, San Diego police confirmed. It happened at about 12:20 p.m. Monday afternoon on the 2100 block of Worden St., according to SDPD officers.
