Fallen Tree Threatens to Crush Apartm...

Fallen Tree Threatens to Crush Apartment on Worden St: SDPD

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

A tree is knocked down over a fence, threatening to crush an apartment on Worden Street, San Diego police confirmed. It happened at about 12:20 p.m. Monday afternoon on the 2100 block of Worden St., according to SDPD officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Sun Curious 8
Review: online-versandapo Sat lucy1258 1
Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc. Dec 31 diego 2
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Dec 31 WICKET OG 43
Gay teens (May '13) Dec 31 David_hater 49
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Dec 30 Hellary Cliton 162
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Dec 30 Calle molli 488
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,545,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC