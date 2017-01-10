Ex-U.S. customs officer admits taking cash, sexual bribes to allow human smuggling
A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to accepting bribes of cash and sexual favors in exchange for his willingness to wave through car loads of unauthorized immigrants at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. His plea in San Diego federal court comes a week after his two co-defendants, Mexican nationals Miriam Juarez Herrera and her husband Gilberto Aguilar Martinez, admitted their roles in the smuggling scheme.
