Driverless cars to be tested in San Diego County

San Diego drivers, prepare yourselves to share the road with self-driving cars after the county has chosen as one of the ten areas in the country to test them out. The self-driving cars, being tested in San Diego along the express lanes of Interstate-15, South Bay Expressway Toll Road 125 and some surface streets in Chula Vista, are part of a federally funded pilot program that is helping fast-forward the future of transit.

