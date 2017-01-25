Driverless cars to be tested in San Diego County
San Diego drivers, prepare yourselves to share the road with self-driving cars after the county has chosen as one of the ten areas in the country to test them out. The self-driving cars, being tested in San Diego along the express lanes of Interstate-15, South Bay Expressway Toll Road 125 and some surface streets in Chula Vista, are part of a federally funded pilot program that is helping fast-forward the future of transit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|5 min
|Praying
|6
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|16 hr
|YIM
|10
|Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09)
|Tue
|Patty
|131
|" I'm a nasty woman "
|Jan 22
|TAAM
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|Jan 21
|FreakingOut
|1
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Service techIII
|152
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC