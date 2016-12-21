Downtown Homeless Population Highest Ever Since 2012: Report
Newly released data shows the homeless population in downtown San Diego is the highest it has ever been since January 2012, according to a report from the Downtown San Diego Partnership. The report indicates that in 2016 there were an average of 1,073 homeless people present in each neighborhood of downtown San Diego per a month, compared to an average of 582 homeless people for the year of 2012.
