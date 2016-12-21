Downtown Homeless Population Highest ...

Downtown Homeless Population Highest Ever Since 2012: Report

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NBC San Diego

Newly released data shows the homeless population in downtown San Diego is the highest it has ever been since January 2012, according to a report from the Downtown San Diego Partnership. The report indicates that in 2016 there were an average of 1,073 homeless people present in each neighborhood of downtown San Diego per a month, compared to an average of 582 homeless people for the year of 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) 3 hr Curious 8
Review: online-versandapo 6 hr lucy1258 1
Class Action Lawsuit Against Illumina Inc. 15 hr diego 2
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) 16 hr WICKET OG 43
Gay teens (May '13) Sat David_hater 49
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hellary Cliton 162
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Fri Calle molli 488
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,296 • Total comments across all topics: 277,506,197

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC