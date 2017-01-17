Docs Detail Evidence in Mission Valley Xmas Eve Killings
On Jan. 12, 2017, Carlo Mercado, 31, changed his plea to guilty in the mysterious 2013 triple killings of brothers Gianni and Salvatore Belvedere and Ilona Flint. One week after a San Diego Man pleaded guilty to murdering three young San Diego residents by shooting them to death in the parking lot of Mission Valley mall on Christmas Eve 2013, NBC 7 has obtained records detailing the evidence prosecutors planned to present to a jury, had the case gone to trial.
