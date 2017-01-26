Death of CorePower Yoga owner ruled accidental
The death last month of the multimillionaire founder of CorePower Yoga, a nationwide chain of fitness studios, was due to accidental blunt-force head trauma apparently resulting from repeated falls in his Point Loma mansion, authorities said Thursday. Patrol officers conducting a welfare check on 48-year-old Trevor Tice found his body at the entrance to a home office in his residence in the 900 block of Cornish Drive early on the afternoon of Dec. 12, according to San Diego police.
