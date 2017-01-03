Daily Business Report/Jan. 9, 2017
San Diego-based SENTRE has purchased the 80-room Sommerset Suites Hotel on Washington Street for $19.5 million with plans to convert it back into its original apartment design. SENTRE will rebrand the property as "The Whitson" , paying homage to William Wesley Whitson, the 1908 founder of the Hillcrest Company, principal developer of the Hillcrest neighborhood.
