Daily Business Report/Jan. 9, 2017

Daily Business Report/Jan. 9, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Uptown San Diego Examiner

San Diego-based SENTRE has purchased the 80-room Sommerset Suites Hotel on Washington Street for $19.5 million with plans to convert it back into its original apartment design. SENTRE will rebrand the property as "The Whitson" , paying homage to William Wesley Whitson, the 1908 founder of the Hillcrest Company, principal developer of the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Uptown San Diego Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Joey 172
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Sat KRISTI MALONE 1
Gay teens (May '13) Jan 6 Davidvelasco 50
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 5 Tom 120
History in ElCajon Jan 4 NeldaLou 11
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,600

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC