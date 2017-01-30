Daily Business Report-Jan. 30, 2017
La Jolla Music Society begins a new chapter in its more than 45-year history as a bastion of San Diego's arts community with the groundbreaking Wednesday of its $76 million performing arts center, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. Named after noted philanthropist and successful business executive Conrad Prebys, The Conrad will honor his legacy of support and love for the performing arts.
