Court date set for woman at center of bizarre SWAT in Clairemont Mesa

A Clairemont Mesa woman accused of firing a shot through her neighbors' front door after they complained about loud shouting coming from her apartment pleaded not guilty Tuesday to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and other charges. Deputy District Attorney Michael Reilly said police responded to an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Beadnell Way after midnight on Dec. 29 and told Lefler to quiet down, then left.

