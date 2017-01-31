Community coalition forms to confront Islamophobia

The San Diego chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Tuesday the formation of a " Forum on Religious Freedom " in response to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. The objective is to create a countywide coalition and unite a group of organizations, clergy, elected officials, businesses, educational institutions and individuals, according to CAIR San Diego Executive Director Hanif Mohebi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.