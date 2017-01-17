Colleen Kollar Smith Named as Managin...

Colleen Kollar Smith Named as Managing Director of Moonlight Stage Productions

Vista native Colleen Kollar Smith, who received her earliest theatre experience and training on the stage of the Moonlight Amphitheatre, has been named as Managing Director of the City of Vista's Moonlight Stage Productions effective February 8, 2017. Kollar Smith will oversee Moonlight's business and administrative functions and work in concert with Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudin i to shape the vision and future of the company and its seasons.

