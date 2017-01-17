Colleen Kollar Smith Named as Managing Director of Moonlight Stage Productions
Vista native Colleen Kollar Smith, who received her earliest theatre experience and training on the stage of the Moonlight Amphitheatre, has been named as Managing Director of the City of Vista's Moonlight Stage Productions effective February 8, 2017. Kollar Smith will oversee Moonlight's business and administrative functions and work in concert with Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudin i to shape the vision and future of the company and its seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15)
|3 hr
|Capine
|7
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Jan 16
|spytheweb
|2
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|Jan 15
|lowcanugo
|3
|Spanos to sell Chargers
|Jan 15
|sell
|2
|Looking for black in SD
|Jan 15
|BlackGrimmy
|2
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 5
|Tom
|120
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC