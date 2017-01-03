Chula Vista police identify suspect i...

Chula Vista police identify suspect in baseball bat attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-am

Chula Vista police sought the public's help Thursday to find a 27-year-old San Diego resident recently identified as the man seen in surveillance video beating two women with an aluminum baseball bat during a fight outside a bar two months ago. Jorge Becerra allegedly grabbed the bat and struck both women in the head during a brawl involving several other people in front of the On the Rocks Bar at 656 E St. on Oct. 15, according to Chula Vista police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 4 hr Rudy 110
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 8 hr Ron 171
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) 10 hr Tom 120
History in ElCajon Wed NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan 3 Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Jan 3 Armando 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Jan 3 Capone 489
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,382

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC