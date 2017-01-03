Chula Vista police identify suspect in baseball bat attack
Chula Vista police sought the public's help Thursday to find a 27-year-old San Diego resident recently identified as the man seen in surveillance video beating two women with an aluminum baseball bat during a fight outside a bar two months ago. Jorge Becerra allegedly grabbed the bat and struck both women in the head during a brawl involving several other people in front of the On the Rocks Bar at 656 E St. on Oct. 15, according to Chula Vista police.
