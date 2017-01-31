Chula Vista garage fire burns 1000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies
A fire that began in a garage attached to a Chula Vista home displaced a family of five and burned about 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies Tuesday, but no one was injured. The two adults and three teenagers who live in the home on East L Street near Agua Tibia Avenue were able to safely escape with a pet dog as the fire ignited for unknown reasons around 4:50 a.m. Responding firefighters were able to corral the family's two cats into a bedroom while suppression efforts were underway, Chula Vista Battalion Chief Jeff Peter said.
