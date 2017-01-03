CHP: San Ysidro Port of Entry shuts down due to gas protests

The San Ysidro Port of Entry shut down Saturday night due to the impact by protesters in Baja California and Tijuana over the hike in gas prices. At about 5:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol diverted all vehicle traffic on the I-5 Freeway heading into Mexico, eastbound to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, to support the government of Mexico's inbound operation, according to officials.

