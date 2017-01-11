CHP officer reportedly struck by vehicle on SR-52

Emergency crews are responding to reports that a California Highway Patrol officer has been struck by a vehicle, possibly a motorcycle, on eastbound state Route 52, just east of Santo Road in Tierrasanta, a fire department spokesman says. Emergency crews are responding to reports that a California Highway Patrol officer has been struck by a vehicle, possibly a motorcycle, on eastbound state Route 52, just east of Santo Road in Tierrasanta, a fire department spokesman says.

