CHP officer reportedly struck by vehicle on SR-52

15 hrs ago

Emergency crews are responding to reports that a California Highway Patrol officer has been struck by a vehicle, possibly a motorcycle, on eastbound state Route 52, just east of Santo Road in Tierrasanta, a fire department spokesman says.

San Diego, CA

