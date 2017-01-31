Celebrating 27 Years of the San Diego Film Festival
Celebrating the San Diego Jewish Film Festival's 27th Season, presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS, will run February 8-19, 2017. On February 13th, as part of the 27th San Diego Jewish Film Festival, an outstanding group of twenty-three short films from around the world will be presented in a day-long program beginning at 10:00 am to 10:00 pm at the ArcLight La Jolla Cinemas in La Jolla, CA.
