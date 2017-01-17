California getting soaked with series of heavy storms
Winter's run of snow and rain goes another round with the West as the first in a series of storms soaks much of California and icy conditions close schools in Oregon despite a thaw in some areas. Up to 3 inches of rain was expected through Thursday in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area while in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains, rain was falling at rates of up to a half-inch per hour.
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|20 hr
|hey
|3
|Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Capine
|7
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Ron
|182
|rocky dee hines conviction
|Tue
|dean
|1
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Jan 16
|spytheweb
|2
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|Jan 16
|walter
|1
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|Jan 15
|lowcanugo
|3
