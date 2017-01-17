California getting soaked with series...

California getting soaked with series of heavy storms

9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Winter's run of snow and rain goes another round with the West as the first in a series of storms soaks much of California and icy conditions close schools in Oregon despite a thaw in some areas. Up to 3 inches of rain was expected through Thursday in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area while in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains, rain was falling at rates of up to a half-inch per hour.

