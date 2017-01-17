California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coastal canyon
There are 3 comments on the The Progress story from Yesterday, titled California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coastal canyon. In it, The Progress reports that:
More than 20 people escaped injury when a flood swept cabins and vehicles down a coastal canyon as the second in a trio of storms drenched California with heavy rain and brought more snow to the mountains. The dramatic scene about 115 miles northwest of Los Angeles came during a day of pounding rain in Southern California that caused flooding, rockslides and an avalanche warning.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,064
Location hidden
|
#1 22 hrs ago
starting to look like the weather curse is being lifted from ca.hope most of this water is stored
|
#3 13 hrs ago
Sorry about the water, just "draining the swamp"...Left Coast is good place start.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,442
Location hidden
|
#4 12 hrs ago
Now surely they are not going to start bitching about too much rain are they..
|
