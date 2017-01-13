Broadway/San Diego season (and 'Hamil...

Broadway/San Diego season (and 'Hamilton' dates!) unveiled

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Broadway/San Diego's just-unveiled 2017-18 season of touring shows includes several big musicals that will hit town for the first time. But the biggest news might be about a show that's already been announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 8 hr Woody 183
In-home caregivers in San Diego? 18 hr FreakingOut 1
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Fri Service techIII 152
Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09) Fri Retail Boi 130
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Jan 18 hey 3
Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15) Jan 18 Capine 7
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... Jan 16 spytheweb 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for San Diego County was issued at January 21 at 9:11PM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,084 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC