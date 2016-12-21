Broadway Orchestrator Lynne Shankel's Debut Album 'Bare Naked' to Be Released 1/24
Award-winning orchestrator and arranger Lynne Shankel has announced that her debut album, "Bare Naked" will be released on the Yellow Sound Label on Tuesday January 24th. The album will be a two-disc set featuring songs written by Shankel and Jon Hartmere for the 2012 production of bare: The Musical as well as a collection of her latest songs.
