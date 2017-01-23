Boiling over on the border: The reasons behind the gasoline protests in Mexico
At a gas station in Tijuana on Wednesday, cab driver Martn Canseco talked angrily about the dramatic spike in gasoline prices that has touched off protests that have sometimes turned deadly. "I cannot feed my family, it's too hard," he said as the digits flew by on the pump filling up his van.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|9 hr
|Karma
|1
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|Sat
|El Sereno Sam
|42
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Sat
|25or6to4
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Sat
|un agenda 21
|52
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 26
|Rick from Seattle
|121
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan 25
|Praying
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC