Body recovered from bay identified as man accused in double stabbing
An autopsy confirmed that a body pulled from San Diego Bay was that of a man who jumped from the Coronado Bridge after being accused of killing his daughter and wounding her boyfriend at the couple's Clairemont Mesa apartment, police said Tuesday. Fingerprints taken during an autopsy Monday identified the body recovered two days earlier as that of Mark McClellan, 57. McClellan's black Hyundai was found abandoned on the bridge about 40 minutes after he allegedly stabbed 22-year-old Katherine Mills-Perkins and 26-year-old Jamar Walter on Jan. 8, according to San Diego police Lt.
