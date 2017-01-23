Body of adult male found in Fallbrook...

Body of adult male found in Fallbrook creek

An emergency call came in Sunday afternoon reporting that a child was possibly in a creek behind Rainbow Oaks Restaurant located at 4815 Fifth Ave. in Fallbrook. Camp Pendleton Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team reportedly searched the scene for over an hour before visually locating the body of an adult male.

