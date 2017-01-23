Body of adult male found in Fallbrook creek
An emergency call came in Sunday afternoon reporting that a child was possibly in a creek behind Rainbow Oaks Restaurant located at 4815 Fifth Ave. in Fallbrook. Camp Pendleton Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team reportedly searched the scene for over an hour before visually locating the body of an adult male.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|9 hr
|Retribution
|8
|" I'm a nasty woman "
|Sun
|TAAM
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|Jan 21
|FreakingOut
|1
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Service techIII
|152
|Wal Mart Loss Prevention (May '09)
|Jan 20
|Retail Boi
|130
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Jan 18
|hey
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC