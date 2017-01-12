At least one person wounded in Spring Valley shooting
A shooting in a residential neighborhood near Sweetwater Lane Community Park left one person wounded Friday afternoon. The gunfire in the 1100 block of Jamacha Lane in Spring Valley was reported shortly after 1 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.
