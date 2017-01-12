At least one person wounded in Spring...

At least one person wounded in Spring Valley shooting

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A shooting in a residential neighborhood near Sweetwater Lane Community Park left one person wounded Friday afternoon. The gunfire in the 1100 block of Jamacha Lane in Spring Valley was reported shortly after 1 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12) 4 hr 619ride 115
Gay teens (May '13) 7 hr Dee 52
Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ... Thu james gang 19 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Kelly 176
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Thu Frank 111
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
Where is she Jan 9 Emm 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC