Apartments and pools part of $80 million makeover planned for 2018
On December 30, Bill Earl was admiring the woody surfing murals on the walls of the Terrace CafA© in the Town and Country Resort and Convention Center when he found out it was set to be demolished within the next two years. Earl has fond memories of staying at the hotel with his parents in 1962.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teens (May '13)
|2 hr
|Davidvelasco
|50
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|8 hr
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|17 hr
|Rudy
|110
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Ron
|171
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|22 hr
|Tom
|120
|History in ElCajon
|Wed
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|46
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC