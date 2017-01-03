Apartments and pools part of $80 mill...

Apartments and pools part of $80 million makeover planned for 2018

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

On December 30, Bill Earl was admiring the woody surfing murals on the walls of the Terrace CafA© in the Town and Country Resort and Convention Center when he found out it was set to be demolished within the next two years. Earl has fond memories of staying at the hotel with his parents in 1962.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens (May '13) 2 hr Davidvelasco 50
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) 8 hr Wake up Ca 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 17 hr Rudy 110
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 21 hr Ron 171
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) 22 hr Tom 120
History in ElCajon Wed NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan 3 Capone 46
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,743

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC