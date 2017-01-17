Animal Rights Activist Sentenced for Role in Reign of Terror
An animal rights activist was sentenced to prison Tuesday for her role in a "calculated, premeditated reign of terror" against businesses and employees of the fur industry. Nicole Kissane, 30, was sentenced to 21 month in prison and ordered to pay $423,477 in restitution in federal court after she pleaded guilty last December to Conspiracy to Violate the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act.
