Animal Rights Activist Sentenced for ...

Animal Rights Activist Sentenced for Role in Reign of Terror

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

An animal rights activist was sentenced to prison Tuesday for her role in a "calculated, premeditated reign of terror" against businesses and employees of the fur industry. Nicole Kissane, 30, was sentenced to 21 month in prison and ordered to pay $423,477 in restitution in federal court after she pleaded guilty last December to Conspiracy to Violate the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... Mon spytheweb 2
Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ... Sun lowcanugo 3
Spanos to sell Chargers Sun sell 2
Looking for black in SD Jan 15 BlackGrimmy 2
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 5 Tom 120
Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11) Jan 1 Curious 8
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Diego County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC