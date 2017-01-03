...and the best of the rest in San Diego clubs this weekend
Thursday 12 San Diego garage wreckers the Schizophonics will headline sets at Belly Up Thursday night. If you've yet to catch Mr. and Mrs. Beers' special brand of soulful blues-rock, you're missing one of the best live acts in town - like Black Keys with a James Brown booster shot! As far as recorded output from the showstoppers, 2015's Ugly Things single release "Put Your Weight On It" + "Red Planet" is it until further notice, which should be coming soon, as they started recording the full-length debut with Mike Kamoo last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Callme TRUMP
|174
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|23 hr
|Ssg
|349
|Where is she
|Mon
|Emm
|1
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Jan 6
|Davidvelasco
|50
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC