Accused "bag trick bandit" arraigned from hospital

The suspect in a bank robbery series was arrested last week after a chase ended at the Mission Valley YMCA and K9 helped take him down. During two of those hold-ups - at the US Bank on Gennessee and the Wells Fargo on Clairemont Drive - prosecutors say that 38-year-old Jonathan McCant concealed his hand inside a plastic bag to simulate a weapon, earning him the moniker "bag trick bandit."

