Accused "bag trick bandit" arraigned from hospital
The suspect in a bank robbery series was arrested last week after a chase ended at the Mission Valley YMCA and K9 helped take him down. During two of those hold-ups - at the US Bank on Gennessee and the Wells Fargo on Clairemont Drive - prosecutors say that 38-year-old Jonathan McCant concealed his hand inside a plastic bag to simulate a weapon, earning him the moniker "bag trick bandit."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|619ride
|117
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|7 hr
|Capone
|44
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Mon
|IPC
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Mon
|NathanN2
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Mon
|Capone
|2
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Jan 28
|25or6to4
|1
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|Jan 28
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC