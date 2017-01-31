Accused "bag trick bandit" arraigned ...

Accused "bag trick bandit" arraigned from hospital

The suspect in a bank robbery series was arrested last week after a chase ended at the Mission Valley YMCA and K9 helped take him down. During two of those hold-ups - at the US Bank on Gennessee and the Wells Fargo on Clairemont Drive - prosecutors say that 38-year-old Jonathan McCant concealed his hand inside a plastic bag to simulate a weapon, earning him the moniker "bag trick bandit."

