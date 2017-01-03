54-year-old medical student living her dream

Suzanne Watson couldn't help but laugh when she received her AARP card and her acceptance letter from Wake Forest School of Medicine in the same week at the age of 50. "I sold my SUV and bought a convertible, and I got the license plate REV DOC," said Watson , who spent 15 years in the ministry before applying to the medical school . Now, at 54, she is a fourth-year medical student, pursuing a second career that in many ways takes her full circle to her early life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.