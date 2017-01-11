4 new San Diego flu deaths reported
Four new deaths in the San Diego area attributable to influenza-related complications were reported by county health officials Wednesday, bringing the "flu season" toll to nine. The victims ranged in age from 60 to 96 and all had underlying medical conditions, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.
