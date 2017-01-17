3 strong storms to hit San Diego from...

3 strong storms to hit San Diego from Thursday to Tuesday

51 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Three strong storms are expected to hit San Diego County between Thursday and Tuesday, bringing with them the threat of flash flooding in some areas and the potential for heavy snowfall in the mountains. In what could be the wettest stretch of weather the region has seen since 2010, meteorologists predict that 2 to 4 inches of rain will fall along the coast, 3 to 5 inches will drench inland valleys and 5 to 10 inches will reach the mountains, with a foot or more of snow on the tallest peaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

San Diego, CA

