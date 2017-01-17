2nd Storm: Heavy Rain, Winds, Possible Flooding
Rain continued to pummel San Diego County Friday morning as the second storm in a series rolled in, bringing with it potential for thunderstorms and flooding. NBC 7 meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said San Diegans would continue to give those umbrellas a workout Friday with that second storm system sweeping the county.
