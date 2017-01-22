22,000 expected for Women's March in San Diego Saturday
More than 22,000 people are expected to attend the San Diego Women's March Saturday, which is being held in conjunction with hundreds of similar demonstrations in all 50 states and more than 60 foreign countries on the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president. "We want the incoming administration to know that we're here and we're watching," said Sarah Shaftel, one of the local organizers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Wed
|hey
|3
|Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Capine
|7
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Ron
|182
|rocky dee hines conviction
|Tue
|dean
|1
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Jan 16
|spytheweb
|2
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|Jan 16
|walter
|1
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|Jan 15
|lowcanugo
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC