22,000 expected for Women's March in ...

22,000 expected for Women's March in San Diego Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

More than 22,000 people are expected to attend the San Diego Women's March Saturday, which is being held in conjunction with hundreds of similar demonstrations in all 50 states and more than 60 foreign countries on the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president. "We want the incoming administration to know that we're here and we're watching," said Sarah Shaftel, one of the local organizers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Wed hey 3
Looking for a Home girl to make money with (Feb '15) Wed Capine 7
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Ron 182
rocky dee hines conviction Tue dean 1
News Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha... Jan 16 spytheweb 2
News Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P... Jan 16 walter 1
Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ... Jan 15 lowcanugo 3
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Diego County was issued at January 19 at 9:23PM PST

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC