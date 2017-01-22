22,000 expected for Women's March in San Diego Saturday

More than 22,000 people are expected to attend the San Diego Women's March Saturday, which is being held in conjunction with hundreds of similar demonstrations in all 50 states and more than 60 foreign countries on the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president. "We want the incoming administration to know that we're here and we're watching," said Sarah Shaftel, one of the local organizers.

