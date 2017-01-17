2 Local Spots Among Yelp's 100 Top Places to Eat in US
Two local restaurants one specializing in tasty breakfast and lunch items and the other a throwback to a cute, little 1950s diner have landed on Yelp's list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2017. The list, which includes a plethora of delicious dining destinations across the country, names these two local spots among the best in the U.S. at least based on reviews from Yelp users: Sunny Side Kitchen in Escondido and Classics Malt Shop in San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Reasons Why Trump's Wall is Even Dumber Tha...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|2
|Chargers have changed their minds and said YES ...
|Sun
|lowcanugo
|3
|Spanos to sell Chargers
|Sun
|sell
|2
|Looking for black in SD
|Jan 15
|BlackGrimmy
|2
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 5
|Tom
|120
|Pastor Jerry Hanoum's Fraud, Suicide (May '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC