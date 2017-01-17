2 Local Spots Among Yelp's 100 Top Pl...

2 Local Spots Among Yelp's 100 Top Places to Eat in US

12 hrs ago Read more: NBC San Diego

Two local restaurants one specializing in tasty breakfast and lunch items and the other a throwback to a cute, little 1950s diner have landed on Yelp's list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2017. The list, which includes a plethora of delicious dining destinations across the country, names these two local spots among the best in the U.S. at least based on reviews from Yelp users: Sunny Side Kitchen in Escondido and Classics Malt Shop in San Diego.

San Diego, CA

