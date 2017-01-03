2 Local Eateries Named Among Best in ...

2 Local Eateries Named Among Best in U.S.

Two of San Diego's hottest eateries of 2016 have officially been ranked among the Top 10 best new restaurants in the United States, according to votes gathered in an online contest. About a month ago, USA Today's "10Best" editors and a panel of food and travel experts nominated local hotspots Herb & Wood and The Grass Skirt for the "10Best" Reader's Choice Awards in the "Best New Restaurant" category.

