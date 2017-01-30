1 Trapped in Car After Hitting Hydran...

1 Trapped in Car After Hitting Hydrant in Mission Valley

One person was trapped inside a car after the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant Monday, according to the authorities. It happened on Qualcomm Way and Camino Del Rio North in Mission Valley at about 2:10 p.m., confirmed the La Mesa Fire department.

