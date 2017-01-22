1 dead in Paradise Hills hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for a vehicle responsible for a hit-and-run crash in the Paradise Hills area that left one person dead. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Albemarle Street at Seabreeze Drive, according to San Diego police.
