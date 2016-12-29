Zoning changes aim to transform San Ysidro
San Ysidro would be transformed into a vibrant commercial and residential area under a new city plan approved last month that envisions multi-story housing along the trolley line and a tourist-oriented "village" near the international border. The new San Ysidro Community Plan rezones hundreds of acres to attract new businesses and jobs, calls for more parks and sets the "impact fees" the city will charge developers to pay for dozens of badly needed infrastructure projects.
